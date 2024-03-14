Aquatica creates multimedia adventure with new Orlando water slide

Tomorrow, Aquatica Orlando officially opens its newest water slide, Tassie's Underwater Twist.

This 129-foot long enclosed Super Bowl water slide from WhiteWater West features an orchestral score and synchronized video display that recreates the underwater world of Australia's Shark Bay for guests to explore as they slide through on two-person innertubes.

"Aquatica Orlando is proud to welcome the all-new Tassie's Underwater Twist to our park, with its one-of-a-kind immersive experience and adrenaline pumping twists and turns," Park President Brad Gilmour said. "We are so excited for guests to experience this incredible immersive attraction that only Aquatica could create, while making unforgettable memories with family and friends."

Let's take a video ride on Tassie's Underwater Twist, courtesy the official POV from the park.

