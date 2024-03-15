Five Disney World rides not worth the wait, and three that are

Welcome to the busiest time of the year at the Walt Disney World Resort. Fans are packing Disney's four Florida theme parks this week, as Spring Break season continues. Favorable springtime weather has pushed this time of year ahead of the summer months for crowd levels in Florida in recent years, so you will need to pack your patience if you are visiting Disney in the next few weeks.

If you would like to save some valuable time in the parks to help you maximize the value of your visit, here is a suggestion - watch these on-ride POV videos.

Of course, online POVs rarely come close to replicating the experience of a theme park attraction in real life. But for these five Walt Disney World rides, watching the POVs is close enough if that allows you to justify skipping high-season wait times for these attractions.

Nor are these attractions worth shelling out the money to buy Disney Genie+ or Individual Lightning Lane line-skipping passes for your family. Now, if you choose to buy the $30-plus-per-person-per-day Genie+ upgrade for other rides, then go ahead and snag a return time for one of these, if they are available and you feel like it. Just don't justify that cost on account of these attractions.

These are our picks as the five Walt Disney World attractions least worth their wait times.

5. Seven Dwarfs Mine Train

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad offers a shorter wait and equally good introduction to roller coasters compared with the first two rides on our list.

4. Slinky Dog Dash

3. Na'vi River Journey

If you get stuck on "B" mode without the animatronic at the end, this moves to number-one on our list. There are better, no-wait options for sitting down in the dark and enjoying the air conditioning at Disney. (Though like with other attractions on this list, you absolutely should go for it if the wait ever drops under 20 minutes.)

2. Frozen Ever After

If you children adore Frozen and are demanding to go on Disney's Frozen ride, take them to Hong Kong instead. Sure, the flight's a bear, but the park and hotels are cheaper than Florida.

1. Peter Pan's Flight

Okay, we're cheating and showing the Disneyland version here, because we refuse to invest the time in line again to get a recent POV from Florida. The two rides are essentially the same, however. The Disneyland version is slightly shorter yet offers better show quality. And we still don't recommend that one, either.

Please do not infer from this that you might as well skip the Disney trip altogether and just stay home to watch videos, instead. There are some Walt Disney World attractions that do typically deliver an experience well worth their long wait times. Those attractions include three that sell Individual Lightning Lane access:

Whether you choose to buy the ILL or to spend the time waiting in line, we think those three attractions will be worth your investment.

