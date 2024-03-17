New attraction spotlight: Donkey Kong Country

Want a sneak peek at an attraction that's coming to Universal Epic Universe in Orlando next year? Just book a flight to Japan for later this year.

That's where you will be able to experience Donkey Kong Country, the Super Nintendo World expansion that is set to open this spring at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka. It's also tipped to be part of the Super Nintendo World installation that will open in Orlando's Epic Universe in 2025.

The highlight of this expansion will be the first installation of Universal's patented boom coaster. That's a new design that features a passenger car with false wheels that is mounted on arm connecting it to the real coaster car that lies underneath a facade "track." With clever design, such a coaster can appear to jump "missing track" segments, just like on a Donkey Kong video game.

It's a nifty practical gimmick that promises to help bring more of the Nintendo video game experience to life, as Universal did previously in the lands in Osaka and Hollywood with its Key challenges as well as the Mario Kart augmented reality dark ride.

