Happy birthday to Disneyland's Pirates of the Caribbean

Happy 57th birthday today to one of the most influential attractions in theme park history, Disneyland's Pirates of the Caribbean.

The original Pirates of the Caribbean opened March 18, 1967 at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. Its success prompted Disney to cancel plans for a Western River Expedition ride complex at Florida's Walt Disney World in favor of building a second, shorter installation of Pirates there. It opened December 15, 1973. A third installation, featuring a combination of elements from California and Florida, opened with Tokyo Disneyland in 1983.

Paris' Disneyland got a different version of Pirates of the Caribbean when it debuted in 1992, and then Shanghai Disneyland opened in 2016 with what many fans consider the best theme park version yet, Pirates of the Caribbean: Battle for the Sunken Treasure.

Along the way, Pirates inspired a multi-billion-dollar movie franchise, starting with "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl" in 2003. (Who remembers that Johnny Depp was nominated for the Best Actor Oscar for playing Captain Jack Sparrow in that movie?) Four sequels followed, with the five Pirates films earning an estimated $4.5 billion worldwide. That success prompted Disney to add Captain Jack to its Pirates theme park attractions, with the films inspiring the narrative of the Shanghai reimagining of the ride.

Theme Park Insider readers collectively have ranked that Shanghai attraction as their favorite version of Pirates, followed by the Anaheim and Tokyo installations.

In honor of the ride's birthday, what is your favorite Pirates of the Caribbean memory?

