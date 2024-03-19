Disney's D23 show expanding to Anaheim’s Honda Center

Disney will move three of biggest sessions at this year's D23 event - including the Disney Parks presentation - from the Anaheim Convention Center to the Honda Center, the arena home of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks.

The three shows will take place Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, August 9 - 11 in Anaheim.

On Friday, August 9, at 7pm, the Disney Entertainment Showcase will offer exclusive looks at Disney's upcoming movies, series, and stage shows.

On Saturday at 7pm, Disney Experiences takes the Honda Center stage for Josh D’Amaro’s presentation on what's coming next around the world at Disney's theme parks and cruise line.

Finally, on Sunday at 5pm, Ryan Seacrest will host the induction of 2024's class of Disney Legends, including Colleen Atwood, Angela Bassett, Martha Blanding, James L. Brooks, James Cameron, Jamie Lee Curtis, Miley Cyrus, Steve Ditko, Harrison Ford, Mark Henn, Frank Oz, Kelly Ripa, Joe Rodhe, and John Williams.

Disney will provide complementary round-trip shuttle service between the Anaheim Convention Center and the Honda Center before and after the evening shows. Details on that and other transportation options will be announced later.

Admission to Honda Center events will be included with purchase of a D23 Ultimate Fan Pass and will include an assigned seat in the arena. One-day passes will start at $99, with three-day passes starting at $297. Floor seating will be available as part of a three-day D23 Preferred Ultimate Fan Pass, which will be available only to D23 Gold Members and will start at $999 per ticket. see exact prices below.

You must be a member of D23 to purchase tickets to the event. General membership is free. Tickets will go on sale to Gold Members at noon Pacific Time on March 26 via the D23.com website, then to Visa cardholding D23 members the next day at the same time. Tickets will be available to all D23 members starting March 28 at noon PDT.

The move to the Honda Center will allow Disney to accommodate about 12,000 fans at the presentations, about double what they could hold in the "Hall D23" setup at the Anaheim Convention Center. Assigning seating at ticket purchase also will eliminate the need to queue early for the presentations, though fans will need to leave time to get over to the Honda Center. Doors will open two hours in advance of each presentation, Disney officials said.

*Update: Here is a seating chart for the Honda Center presentations.



The three-day D23 Ultimate Preferred Fan Pass prices will be:

$2,500 for sections 101-103

$2,099 for sections 104-106

$1,499 for sections 107-109

$999 for sections 110-112

The three-day D23 Ultimate Fan Pass prices will be:

$747 for the 200 level

$567 for 200 level stage adjacent

$447 for 400 level, lower rows

$297 for 400 level, upper rows

The one-day D23 Ultimate Fan Pass prices will be:

$249 for the 200 level

$189 for 200 level, stage adjacent

$149 for 400 level, lower rows

$99 for 400 level, upper rows

For more on this year's event, please see our post, Take a sneak peek at Disney's upcoming D23 fan event.

