Take a sneak peek at Disney's upcoming D23 fan event

Disney is expanding its show floor for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event at the Anaheim Convention Center this August. With major presentations moving across town to the Honda Center, Disney will take over all main floor halls at the convention center for the D23 show floor.

With more room in the hall this year, the Walt Disney Archives will present "A Great Big Beautiful Car Show" during the three-day expo, which runs August 9-11. The exhibit will feature more than two dozen vehicles from Disney movies, TV shows, and theme parks. While the full line-up is not yet available, Walt Disney Archives Director Becky Cline revealed this morning that the show will display a 1965 Ford Mustang convertible from the Disney-designed Magic Skyway in the Ford pavilion at the 1964 World's Fair, on loan from the Ford archives. (That ride ultimately provided the dinosaurs for the Primeval World diorama on the Disneyland Railroad.)

Disney displayed three other vehicles that will appear in the show during its D23 press preview event this morning at Glendale's Grand Central Air Terminal.



Cruella's 1974 Panther De Ville



Former Disney parking tram



Sharpay's convertible

The Walt Disney Archives will host multiple presentations during the expo on its 1400-seat stage on the convention center's third floor. Those will include a discussions about Walt Disney's famous trips to Latin America in the 1940s and the creative impact of the 1964 New York World's Fair, as well as a hosted conversation amongst members of the newest class of Disney Legends.

Other D23 presentations will take place in show rooms on the center's second floor. Advance reservations will be available for D23 presentations, with ticket holders allowed to reserve up to eight seats for their party. Stand-by queues also will be available for those who do not secure advance reservations. Disney will release more details on the reservation process, as well as full schedule events, closer to the expo.

D23 is planning an entire week of events leading up to the three-day expo. It all starts with D23 Day at Angel Stadium on Sunday, August 4, when the Angels will play the New York Mets. The first 23,000 fans through the gates will receive a special D23 Mickey Mouse bobblehead.



D23's Michael Vargo introduces the special D23 Mickey bobblehead.

On Monday, August 5, in partnership with Street Food Cinema, D23 will present an outdoor screening of "The Incredibles" in Anaheim's Pearson Park. Tickets for that will go on sale May 3. On August 6, D23 will have a meet-up at the Anaheim Packing District food hall. Then it's time for D23 Day at Disneyland on Thursday, August 8. Separate theme park admission and park reservation will be required for that event. All through the week, D23 will have photo ops and events in the Downtown Disney district, as well.

One-day pass for events and the show floor at the convention center cost $79 for Gold Members and $89 for others, with three-day passes selling for $209 to Gold Members and $259 to general members. Admission to the convention center also is included in D23 Ultimate Fan Pass tickets, which also include reserved seats for the Honda Center presentations.

You must be a member of D23 to purchase tickets to the event. General membership is free. Tickets will go on sale to Gold Members at noon Pacific Time on March 26 via the D23.com website, then to Visa cardholding D23 members the next day at the same time. Tickets will be available to all D23 members starting March 28 at noon PDT.

