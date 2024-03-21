Europa-Park sets opening date for Voltron Nevera

Europa-Park has announced the opening date for its innovative new coaster.

Voltron Nevera powered by Rimac will open officially on April 26. The Mack Rides Stryker coaster features 7 inversions, 4 launches, and what the park is calling the steepest launch in the world, at 105 degrees. Themed to the experiments of Nikola Tesla, the coaster will anchor the park's new Croatia-themed land.



Image courtesy Europa-Park

The coaster will have a height requirement of 51 inches and both single-rider and a VirtualLine queue will be available in addition to the traditional standby queue.

Europa-Park opens for its 2024 summer season on Saturday, March 23. In addition to the Voltron opening, Europa-Park is preparing to welcome its rebuilt Alpine Express 'Enzian' and Tirol Log Flume rides, which will make their return on May 14.



Michael, Roland, Ann-Kathrin, Thomas, Jürgen, and Frederik Mack in front of the Alpine Express 'Enzian' and Tirol Log Flume, which will open May 14. Photo courtesy Europa-Park

