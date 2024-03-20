Disneyland prepares a 'Star Wars' spin on its fireworks

Disneyland is sharing some fresh details about its upcoming Star Wars celebration.

Season of the Force returns to Disneyland on April 5 through June 2. As part of the Star Wars-themed celebration, the park is creating an all-new experience for its fireworks shows.

Guests inside Disneyland's Star Wars Galaxy's Edge land long have been able to watch the fireworks exploding over the park. But during Season of the Force, Disneyland will recast its fireworks experience as "Fire of the Rising Moons."

Inside Galaxy's Edge during the festival, Disneyland guests will hear the fireworks accompanied by music from new Disney Legend John Williams' Star Wars film scores. The fireworks and music will be accessible in multiple locations around the land, including the Black Spire Spaceport - the home of the Millennium Falcon.



Fire of the Rising Moons at Disneyland's Season of the Force. Photo courtesy Disneyland

"During this special gathering, villagers and visitors will come together to celebrate their freedom and to honor the heroes and legends of the galaxy who came before them," the park said in a press release.

Across the park, in Tomorrowland, Hyperspace Mountain will return for Season of the Force, as previously announced. And Star Tours - The Adventurers Continue will add a new scene traveling to Peridea, with urgent transmissions from Ahsoka Tano, Cassian Andor and other characters. Special Star Wars-themed merchandise, food, and drinks also will be available.

