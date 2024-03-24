California theme park pays off Super Bowl bet with ride retheme

California's Great America is open for the season this weekend... which means that it is time to pay off its lost Super Bowl bet.

The Santa Clara theme park shares its parking lot with Levi's Stadium, the home of the NFC Champions San Francisco 49ers. So when the Niners played the Kansas City Chiefs in this year's Super Bowl, California's Great America made a symbolic bet with its Cedar Fair sibling Worlds of Fun, which is located in Kansas City.

The Chiefs won, so now it is time for California's Great America to make good - by renaming one of its attractions this weekend, in honor of the winning team. That's why visitors to the park this weekend will see that Flight Deck has become...



Photo courtesy California's Great America

Once the Soaring Chiefs coaster returns to its old name, Great America visitors can look forward to several special events at the park this year, starting with the Peanuts Celebration, which runs weekends starting April 6 through April 28.

