World's first Dragon Ball theme park set for Qiddiya City

Qiddiya Investment Company has signed a deal with Toei Animation to license the Dragon Ball franchise for a new theme park at the Qiddiya City development in Saudi Arabia.

"Our collaboration with Qiddiya marks a key milestone, offering fans a one-of-a-kind opportunity to experience the epic adventures of Dragon Ball first-hand in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," Toei Animation President Katsuhiro Takagi said. "The reveal of the world's only Dragon Ball theme park is a testament to the timeless legacy of the Dragon Ball franchise."



Concept image of Dragon Ball Theme Park. All images courtesy Qiddiya

"We are pleased to be partnering with Toei Animation, bringing their rich legacy of pioneering contributions to the anime industry to Qiddiya City," Qiddiya Investment Company Managing Director Abdullah Aldawood said. "Dragon Ball Theme Park is a celebration of the diverse and vibrant world of anime, offering a unique blend of thrills, family-friendly attractions, and immersive entertainment for everyone."

The park will feature seven themed zones, inspired by the seven wish-granting dragon balls from the franchise. It will span over 123 acres, with more than 30 themed rides, including "five groundbreaking attractions," according to Qiddiya's press release. The project also will offer themed in-park hotels.

At the heart of the park will stand a 230-foot Shenron landmark, which will be home to a new roller coaster.



Shenron roller coaster

Here are other concept images of the park and its landmarks, courtesy Qiddiya.



Karin Tower



Kame House



Capsule Corporation



Beerus' Tree



Red Ribbon Army



Budokai



Drone show over Dragon Ball Theme Park

Qiddiya City is a tourism project now under construction near Riyadh. The project will include the Six Flags Qiddiya amusement park, also now under construction, as well as a new FIA Grade 1 racetrack, which is expected host a Formula 1 grand prix in 2027. There is no announced opening date yet for the Dragon Ball Theme Park.

