Groot is coming to Disney's It's a Small World

Well, that was not where we expected to see Marvel characters at a Disney theme park.

With the expiration earlier this year of Universal Studios Hollywood's license for Marvel's Spider-Man, the Tokyo Disney Resort now is clear to use more Marvel characters at its theme parks. The resort already has announced the debut of Avengers characters in a new nighttime spectacular on Tokyo Disneyland's Cinderella Castle in September.

But today, Tokyo Disney announced another home for Marvel characters at Tokyo Disneyland - the It's a Small World Ride.

Yup, just like other Small Worlds around the world have added Disney characters as sort-of Easter eggs within the classic dark ride, Tokyo Disney will take that to another level by adding "characters from "across the Marvel Cinematic Universe" in its rethemed "it's a small world with Groot" ride for a limited time.



Image courtesy Oriental Land Co.

"Groot from the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' film trilogy and his friends from Marvel Studios films are visiting Earth for vacation," as Tokyo Disney described the ride's backstory in a press release. "Groot encounters his friends in various locations on Earth and experiences their regional cultures and music with them as well as with children from all over the world."

The Marvel version of Small World will debut in winter next year, with the ride going down for the switch sometime this autumn.

