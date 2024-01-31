Marvel characters set for September debut at Tokyo Disneyland

Marvel characters will make their debut at the Tokyo Disney Resort in September this year.

Tokyo Disney Resort yesterday announced that it will debut a new nighttime spectacular on its Cinderella Castle at Tokyo Disneyland on September 20. The as-yet-unnamed projection show will include pyrotechnics and special effects and feature characters from Walt Disney Animation and Pixar Animation Studios films, as well as the Tokyo Disney debut of characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



Concept art courtesy Oriental Land Co.

"Memorable Disney music will be accompanied by dazzling imagery projected onto Cinderella Castle filling the night sky, allowing guests to feel as if they are soaring through the sky alongside the Disney friends," Tokyo Disney said in its press release.

Marvel's Spider-Man had been licensed to rival Universal Studios Japan up until this month, but with that deal having expired now, Disney is legally clear to allow its partner, Oriental Land Co., to start using Marvel characters in Tokyo.

The new show will join Disney's line-up of nighttime castle spectaculars around the world. Follow the links below for our reviews and news about these shows, including show videos:

