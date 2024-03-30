What is the biggest earworm in Disney theme park history?

Forgive me for what I am about to do.

Let's talk about earworms - those catchy tunes of music that burrow deep inside your brain and refuse to leave. Just mentioning the title of a true earworm can be enough to unleash its damage upon your day - which is why I begged your forgiveness at the start of this post. If you do not wish to unleash the earworms, turn back now. This is your last warning.

Still here? Good. Now let's talk about the most infamous, insidious, and invasive earworms in Disney theme park history. Which song from the Disney theme parks takes the longest to get out of your brain once you hear it?

Our candidates are:

Baroque Hoedown from the Main Street Electrical Parade. This instrumental composition from Jean-Jacques Perrey and the Gershon Kingsley provides the melody for the electro-synthe-magnetic musical sounds of Disney's 1972 parade.

Grim Grinning Ghosts from Haunted Mansion. Buddy Baker and X Atencio created the theme song for the Disneyland dark ride, with the song taking its title from Shakespeare's poem Venus and Adonis.

It's a Small World. The Sherman Brothers song debuted in the UNICEF pavilion at the 1964 World's Fair in New York before becoming at staple at Disney Parks worldwide.

Let it Go from Frozen Ever After. No, the Academy Award-winning song from Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez did not debut in the parks, but it certainly has found a home there - not just in the Frozen Ever After rides, but in just about every Disney spectacular since.

Nothing Can Stop Us Now from Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway. The team of Christopher Willis and Elyse Willis wrote the newcomer on our list, which provides the predictably ironic theme for this trackless dark ride where pretty muich everything imaginable goes wrong. And yet, nothing ultimately does stop Mickey and Minnie, does it?

Swisskapolka from the Swiss Family and Adventureland Treehouses. Another Buddy Baker composition, this one isn't from as popular an attraction as the others on this list, but do not underestimate its ability to dominated your brain's mental playlist once you hear it.

Yo Ho, A Pirate's Life for Me from Pirates of the Caribbean. Written by George Bruns with X Atencio providing the lyrics, the one hits your ears like that smell of bromine hits your nose when you enter any of these rides.

Time to vote!

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please visit our international and U.S. attraction ticket partners.

Replies (4)