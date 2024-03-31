Happy birthday to Universal Studios Japan

Happy 23rd birthday today to Universal Studios Japan.

Universal's first theme park outside the United States opened officially March 31, 2001 in Osaka. Today, the park remains Universal's most-visited and ranks among the top three most popular theme parks in the world.

The big news at Universal Studios Japan this year is the Donkey Kong Country expansion of its Super Nintendo World. This new section will see the debut of Universal's first "boom coaster," a car design that can make the train appear to be running above or between its tracks.

Universal's Osaka park also is notable to American fans for offering several Sesame Street and Peanuts themed attractions - franchises for which other companies hold the theme park rights in the United States. Universal Studios Japan also maintains its installation of the old Jaws boat ride that gave way to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida.

