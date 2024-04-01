Which theme park had the best April Fools' Day joke?

It's April Fools' Day, so let's round up the jokes being offered today on social media by North America's theme parks.

Holiday World leads us off with a box of gravy-colored crayons to mark the opening of its new Good Gravy! family roller coaster this spring. It's a fun TV commercial parody that's well worth watching. There's even a plug for Holiday World's eclipse watching event in there, too.

Silver Dollar City also goes with the fake consumer product for its April Fools joke. Take home the smell of the theme park with its "Ozark Aire" air freshener.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg teased a change to the operations of its Griffon roller coaster. How about if the B&M dive had a variable hang time before the drop? That's actually not a bad idea... but the option of holding guests for up to 24 hours adds the absurdity that the joke needs.

Canada's Wonderland and Six Flags Fiesta Texas also offer jokes that scale stuff that might not be a bad idea up to absurd levels. First up, a *25-room* hotel inside the Wonder Mountain at Canada's Wonderland.

Next, a shade structure at Six Flags Fiesta Texas... that extends over the entire park. It's also a joke to suggest that structure could be built for just a million bucks.

In my book, the clear winner among this year's theme park April Fools jokes comes from Universal Orlando, which triggers every Central Florida commuter with a new land announcement for its upcoming Epic - whoops, I mean "Average" - Universe theme park.

Happy April, everyone. Stay tuned for more real news as we head into the new summer theme park season.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please visit our international and U.S. attraction ticket partners.

Replies (2)