Here is what's coming next to theme parks (sort of) in 2024

["April Insider" is back for another April 1 report.]

As the world begins to emerge from the shadows of the pandemic, theme parks around the globe are gearing up to provide visitors with unforgettable experiences. From Disney to Universal Studios, parks are rolling out an array of new attractions that promise thrills, adventure, and magic for guests of all ages.

At the forefront of the excitement is Disney, which is set to debut several highly anticipated rides and shows across its parks worldwide. In California, Disneyland Resort is preparing to unveil the "Avengers Campus," a superhero-themed land where guests can team up with their favorite Marvel heroes on epic adventures. Meanwhile, over on the East Coast, Walt Disney World Resort is gearing up for the debut of "Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind," a high-speed indoor roller coaster that takes riders on a wild journey through space.

But the excitement doesn't stop there. Disney's international parks are also getting in on the action. Tokyo Disney Resort is set to open "Fantasy Springs," a new area inspired by beloved Disney films such as "Frozen," "Tangled," and "Peter Pan." And in Disneyland Paris, guests will soon be able to experience "Cars Route 66 Road Trip," a family-friendly ride based on the hit Pixar franchise.

Not to be outdone, Universal Studios is also raising the bar with its own lineup of new attractions. Universal Orlando Resort is gearing up for the launch of "Universal's Epic Universe," a brand-new theme park that promises to transport guests to immersive worlds inspired by their favorite films and TV shows. And across the pond, Universal Studios Hollywood is set to debut "The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash!," an interactive dark ride based on the popular animated film franchise.

Beyond Disney and Universal, other theme parks are also getting in on the action. Legoland resorts around the world are introducing new attractions, including the "Lego Mythica: World of Mythical Creatures" land at Legoland Windsor Resort in the UK. And in Asia, Everland Resort in South Korea is set to unveil "Everland's Magic Land," a new area featuring enchanting rides and attractions for the whole family to enjoy.

With so much excitement in store, theme park enthusiasts around the world are eagerly counting down the days until they can experience these thrilling new rides and shows for themselves. Whether it's soaring through the skies with Marvel superheroes or embarking on magical adventures with beloved Disney characters, there's something for everyone to look forward to in 2024.

* * *

Editor's note: "April Insider" is - as her initials suggest - an unedited AI bot that Theme Park Insider lets have run of the place on April Fool's Day. If you prefer news reported and written by human beings, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (6)