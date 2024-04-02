Disney drops more details on Tiana's Bayou Adventure

Disney is revealing more of the original characters that guests will find in the new Tiana's Bayou Adventure flume ride when it debuts at Walt Disney World and Disneyland later this year.

Last week, Disney introduced fans to the zydeco-playing critters who will be performing on the rethemed former Splash Mountain ride. [Meet the new characters on Disney's new flume ride] Today, Disney is introducing six more Audio-Animatronic chracters, who will make up a Rara band on the ride. (Follow that link for an explanation of Rara, from the Smithsonian.)

Octavia the Bobcat – a fearless kitten who plays the vaksin, a single-note horn instrument

– a fearless kitten who plays the vaksin, a single-note horn instrument Pawpaw the Bobcat – Octavia’s grandfather, who taught her to play the vaksin

– Octavia’s grandfather, who taught her to play the vaksin Claude the Louisiana Black Bear – a horn-playing bear who loves to create with things found in the forest

– a horn-playing bear who loves to create with things found in the forest Bernadette the Louisiana Black Bear – Claude's mate and another horn player

– Claude's mate and another horn player Sebastián the Louisiana Black Bear – Bernadette's cub Sebastián is a drummer

– Bernadette's cub Sebastián is a drummer Phina the Gray Fox – also a drummer

The third and final critter reveal for the new attraction is set for next week.

Disney today also revealed the official attraction poster for the Disney World installation of Tiana's Bayou Adventure, which will open at a still-unrevealed date this summer.



Image courtesy Disney

A second installation of Tiana's Bayou Adventure will open in Disneyland's New Orleans Square/Critter Country later this year.

