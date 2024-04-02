Cedar Point releases first on-ride video of Top Thrill 2

Want to know what the ride will be like on Cedar Point's upcoming Top Thrill 2? We have our first look, with the release of the first on-ride video from the coaster.

Top Thrill 2 is Cedar Point's Zamperla-led rebuild of the former Top Thrill Dragster coaster. Instead of one 0-120 mph launch, the new Top Thrill 2 will build to its top speed with three launches - forward, back, then forward again. To accommodate the second, backward launch, Cedar Point has installed a new 400-foot tower on the ride. Let's watch it in action.

Top Thrill 2 is expected to be open for the start of 2024 season, which begins Saturday, May 4.

Replies (5)