Real-life Star Wars droids are coming back to Disneyland

Walt Disney Imagineering's BD-X droids will be return to Disneyland for a limited time, starting tomorrow.

The droids will be appearing at various locations around Black Spire Outpost in Star Wars Galaxy's Edge during Disneyland's Season of the Force event, which starts tomorrow and continues through June 2.



Photo courtesy Walt Disney Imagineering

Walt Disney Imagineering's droids first appeared for a one-day test in the land last November. Since then, they have been hanging out at the research and development lab at WDI's Glendale, California headquarters, where I have been invited to see them up close and in action twice.

The droids' actions and gestures communicate a stunning level of expressiveness, which should make them a compelling interactive meet and greet experience for Disneyland guests. The BD-X droids will be walking around at various times throughout the day, so you'll just have to trust the Force to be fortunate enough to encounter them. Do note that the droids are not all-weather performers, so do not expect to see them in the rain - which is forecast for much of the day Friday. (But the forecast clears for the next day and beyond.)

Elsewhere around Disneyland for Season of the Force, Hyperspace Mountain returns to Space Mountain, and new characters including Grogu and Ahsoka make their debut on the revamped Star Tours - The Adventure Continue ride in Tomorrowland. For discounts on tickets to Disneyland during Season of the Force, please visit our partner's Disneyland tickets page.

