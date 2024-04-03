Disney shares first look at Disneyland's Avatar project

Disney CEO Bob Iger this morning shared first-look concept art of the proposed new Avatar land at the Disneyland Resort.

Iger presented the image during Disney's annual shareholder meeting, during which Disney's shareholders apparently rejected attempts by investor Nelson Peltz to take over two seats on the company's board.

After the vote results were announced, Iger highlighted several initiatives throughout the company, including at the theme parks. During the time focused on the Disney Experiences segment, Iger shared a first look at the "creative inspiration" for what Imagineers are designing for the potential Avatar experience at the Disneyland Resort.



Concept image courtesy The Walt Disney Company

Iger also mentioned the DisneylandForward proposal, which goes up for final approval from the Anaheim City Council later this month. That Disneyland has not officially announced the Avatar project suggests that Imagineers might be planning to build Avatar in the expansion zones that would be opened for attraction use by DisneylandForward.

Disney also has suggested that lands based on Frozen, Zootopia and Black Panther could be included as the Disneyland Resort expands, should the proposal be approved.

