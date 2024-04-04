Universal Orlando sets Halloween Horror Nights dates

Halloween starts in August at Universal this year, as Universal Orlando today announced the dates and start of ticket sales for Halloween Horror Nights.

The after-hours, hard-ticket haunt event will start August 30 this year at Universal Studios Florida, running a scheduled 48 nights through November 3. Halloween Horror Nights will run Wednesday through Sunday nights during that time period.

Single-night tickets are now on sale starting at $82.99 plus tax, with Express Pass, RIP Tour, and hotel packages also available.

We still are awaiting announcements on themes for this year's 10 haunted houses and five scare zones, as well as confirmation on entertainment acts. Sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter for updates on those, when they are revealed.

