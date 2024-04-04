Let's try all the Harry Potter ice cream flavors

What's your favorite flavor of Wizarding World ice cream?

That's the question that I set out to answer for myself today, as Florean Fortescue's Ice-Cream is now open inside The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Universal opened its original installation of Florean Fortescue's Ice-Cream in Universal Studios Florida's Diagon Alley. In Hollywood, the ice cream shop occupies the former Zonko's space inside Honeydukes sweet shop. This is the new west coast home for Universal's Butterbeer soft-serve ice cream, along with nine other flavors.



What's the spell for relieving an ice cream headache?

In addition to the Butterbeer soft serve, Florean Fortescue's serves:

Banana

Chocolate

Granny Smith Apple

Mint

Orange

Pistachio

Toffee Apple

Toffee Nut

Vanilla

Prices are $7.29 for the ice cream in a cup, $8.29 in a waffle cone, and $10.50 in a souvenir glass. Universal invited me out today to try the new ice cream, so I figured... why not try them all?

The individuals flavors here are swirled within vanilla soft serve, except - of course - for the vanilla, which stands on its own. Judging the other flavors, I am discounting Butterbeer, as it is its own thing. I prefer the liquid Butterbeers - Cold, Frozen, and Hot - to the solid ones, but the soft-serve Butterbeer ice cream is my favorite among the hard-pack version and the Butterbeer Potted Cream and Butterbeer Fudge.

As for the other ice cream flavors, to my surprise, I enjoyed the tartness of the Granny Smith Apple flavor best, followed by the savory hint of the Pistachio. The Orange provided a delightful nostalgic note for me, reminding me of an old Dreamsicle pop. There were no flavors that I would not happily try again, but it would be hard to keep me from selecting one of these top three over the others. Your mileage may vary, of course.

