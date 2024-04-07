Here's the latest on Universal's proposed UK theme park

Catching up on a story from the past week, Universal Destinations and Experiences has entered a public feedback period for its proposed theme park in the United Kingdom.

Universal has obtained 476 acres off the A421, south of Bedford, about an hour north of London, for its proposed theme park resort. Universal has published a website with details about the project and a survey for local residents to leave feedback abut the proposal: universalukproject.co.uk.

In addition, Universal will hold two public events on April 13 and 16, during which people can learn about and comment on the proposal. Universal has not yet committed officially to build a theme park on the site.

"It will still be some time before any decisions are made on whether or not to proceed with the project, however we want to engage with and share our proposal with local communities," Universal said on the website.

As part of the information shared on the website, Universal has published a potential Master Plan map for the resort site.



Proposed Indicative Master Plan for the Universal Studios project in the United Kingdom. Image courtesy Universal

Here is the link to the complete information package from Universal, detailing what it is saying at this point about the project.

Don't bother looking in the packet for information on proposed new rides and shows at the park. As Universal said, "We recognise the tremendous excitement our theme parks and destinations bring, however, it is too early in the process to know the ponsiblities of featured attractions and experiences."

The public survey will be open until May 3. If Universal chooses to proceed, there would be a government planning consent and approval process to go through before the park could be built. Universal has not shared any proposed timeline for that.

