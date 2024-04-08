Loch Ness Monster gets its reopening date at Busch Gardens

Busch Gardens Williamsburg today announced the opening date for its revamped Loch Ness Monster.

Loch Ness Monster: The Legend Lives On will open officially May 10 at the Virginia theme park, the park revealed today. Busch Gardens has replaced 900 feet of steel track on the 1978 Arrow Dynamics Custom Looping Coaster, as well as added new show elements to the ride and its queue.

Busch Gardens will preview Loch Ness Monster to its membership holders May 2 through May 5.

The plussed experience will include a new themed entrance and ride platform, along with all-new soundtrack on the lift hill. Busch Gardens also has added "something monstrous lurking under the water" for riders after the first drop, as well as a new face-to-face encounter with the monster in its cave lair.

