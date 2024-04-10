More Downtown Disney restaurants get opening dates

Disneyland has narrowed opening dates for several new restaurants in its Downtown Disney district.

The resort announced this morning that its new Mexican restaurants from Patina Group and Michelin-starred Chef Carlos Gaytán - Paseo, Céntrico and Tiendita - will open "in the next few weeks."

Paseo will be the upstairs table-service restaurant in the former Catal space, while Céntrico takes over the former Uva Bar space. Tiendita, as its name implies, will be a smaller space - a takeaway restaurant with self-ordering kiosks.

With the new restaurants offering Mexican cuisine at Downtown Disney, the former Tortilla Jo's site will become home to two new restaurants: a steakhouse and a barbecue restaurant, Disney also announced today. No names or further details yet on those.

However, Disneyland also said today that its location of Din Tai Fung will open this summer. The wildly popular brand, known for its Xiao Long Bao (soup dumplings) is opening in a new building on the far west side of Downtown Disney, near the Disneyland Hotel.

Finally, Disneyland will be revamping Marceline's Confectionery, which has pushed the adjacent Disney Dress Shop to the WonderGround Gallery location. A Marceline's cart will be selling sweets while work proceeds on the store.

