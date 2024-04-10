Kermit gets company, with Disney's new musical frogs

As promised, Disney today revealed the final batch of musical critter characters for its upcoming Tiana's Bayou Adventure ride.

Set to open this summer at Walt Disney World and later this year at Disneyland, the retheme of the former Splash Mountain will transport riders to the world of "The Princess and the Frog," with an adventure set after the events of that Disney Animation film.

We earlier met several of the characters who will inhabit the ride, which is set within a salt dome at the Tiana's Foods cooperative.

Today, Disney revealed a crew of frogs who will bring their Afro-Cuban music to the ride. Kermit, you have some new company in the Disney character family!



From left: Felipe, Mayra, Isabel and Mondo. Image courtesy Disney

Felipe the Frog – The band's leader

– The band's leader Mayra the Frog –The most ambitious of the four frogs, she has been practicing her instrument since she was a tadpole, according to Disney's backstory

–The most ambitious of the four frogs, she has been practicing her instrument since she was a tadpole, according to Disney's backstory Mondo the Frog – The group's drummer

– The group's drummer Isabel the Green Tree Frog – The youngest member of the group, she also plays the conga drums

With this latest news drop, Disney has got to be running out of stuff it can tell us about the new ride before finally giving us a specific opening date. But we will have to wait to see if that's true, I guess.

