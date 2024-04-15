Happy birthday to Tokyo Disneyland

Happy 41st birthday today to Tokyo Disneyland. The first Disney theme park outside the United States opened officially April 15, 1983.

With Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, the Tokyo Disney Resort remains a bucket list dream destination for countless Disney fans around the world. These are beautiful theme parks, exquisitely maintained and offering perhaps the best operations in the industry.

And, by the way, if you think you're an expert at navigating Disney theme parks, prepare to feel like an amateur when visiting Tokyo Disney. These fans don't play. You'd better arrive a couple hours early if you want to rope-drop and start training now to improve your power-walking skills. Become an expert at navigating the Tokyo Disney app, too, because you will need it to get Disney Premier Access and standby passes to park attractions.

But all that work will be worth the effort, as Tokyo Disneyland consistently delights. This is also the place to experience the "what if" of Disney theme parks. What if Walt Disney World's Haunted Mansion had Disneyland's Nightmare Before Christmas overlay? What if the Tiki Room had a Lilo & Stitch overlay? What if Splash Mountain never went away? You can experience all that at Tokyo Disneyland.

And this is the final season to enjoy the park's Space Mountain before its replacement, too.

If you have visited Tokyo Disneyland recently, we would love to see your trip report in the comments.

