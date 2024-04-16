Intamin brings single-rail coaster to Europe

Intamin is showing off the newly installed trains for Europe's first installation of its single-rail coaster model.

Mahuka will open later this month at Walibi Rhône-Alpes in France. The Intamin Hot Racer is the second installation of the model, following Big Dipper at Sydney's Luna Park, in Australia. Mahuka will use a tire-propelled launch to reach a top speed of nearly 42 miles per hour, along 1,969 feet of track. Along the way, riders will experience three inversions: an inside top hat, corkscrew, and heartline roll.

You can see on and off-ride video from the initial Hot Racer installation on the ride's promo video from Intamin.

Set in an abandoned temple in the park's Exotic Island, Mahena invites riders to "hop into your truck and try to escape the wrath of the God of Fire, navigating the twists and turns of Europe’s first single rail coaster," according to Intamin's social post.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)