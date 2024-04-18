'The Fall Guy' is coming to Universal Studios Hollywood

A new Hollywood movie is coming to Universal Studios Hollywood, and it is joining up with one of the park's classic attractions.

Universal announced this morning that it will feature the upcoming 87North film "The Fall Guy" in a new pre-show in front of the WaterWorld stunt show at the park.

"The Fall Guy Stuntacular Pre-Show" will open April 27 and run through May 19. "The Fall Guy," starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt and directed by David Leitch, opens in theaters May 3.

"We make movies to give audiences an experience, and what better way to amplify 87North's brand of action storytelling than to evolve into live events," Leitch said. "We are so thankful to our partners at Universal who embraced our ideas and gave us the platform to do something really fun and immersive with The Fall Guy."

The new pre-show will play on the WaterWorld set and feature new stunts within "an original storyline designed to provide an entertaining peek behind the curtain of how stunt performances are designed and brought to life, while celebrating the artistry of the film industry's unsung heroes – the stunt performers," according to Universal's press release.

