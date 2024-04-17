Iron Menace ready to open at Dorney Park

Dorney Park's new Dive Coaster is ready for the public. The Allentown, Pennsylvania amusement park hosted a media preview for Iron Menace today, in advance of its first public rides later this week.

Iron Menace is a 160-foot-tall Bolliger & Mabillard Dive Coaster, with four inversions and a top speed of 64 mph. I wasn't at the event today, but the park did provide a front row POV so that we can sample the on-ride experience.

Dorney Park opens for its 2024 season on May 10, but park season passholders will get their first chances to ride Iron Menace during Preview Days on Preseason Preview Days: April 27-28 and May 4-5.

The very first seats on the ride will be available for participants in Dorney Park's Ride for a Cause event benefiting the Eagles Autism Foundation, this Friday. Tickets for that event start at $75 and are available via the Dorney Park website.

