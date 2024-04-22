No loose items, or free lockers, on Cedar Point's Top Thrill 2

Cedar Point will enforce a strict "no loose items" policy on its Top Thrill 2 roller coaster when it opens this season. But the park will not be providing free lockers or bins for riders to store the items they cannot take on the ride.

The Ohio theme park posted its Top Thrill 2 Rider Safety Guidelines on its website today. Riders will have to go through a metal detector while waiting for the coaster and will not be able to keep loose items within zippered pockets or waist packs while riding.

"Working with the manufacturer’s recommendations, Top Thrill 2's rider safety guidelines were revised after initial testing, resulting in our strict policy of loose articles not being permitted past the ride's entrance," the park said on its website. "Due to the later revision, the integration of lockers into the queue, similar to those at Steel Vengeance, was not possible. We encourage riders to leave any loose articles with a non-rider. If you wish to rent a locker, they will be near the entrance for a nominal fee."

In addition to the loose items policy, Cedar Point will prohibit riders from wearing flip-flops or other footwear without backs or straps. Riders will not be allowed to enter the queue barefoot, so you'd better bring a pair of actual shoes with you to the park if you want to ride Top Thrill 2. And if you bring flip-flops in addition to your approved shoes for your day at the Point, those will have to go in a locker or stay with someone else. No leaving footwear at the attraction entrance, the park said.

Finally, glasses will be allowed, but must be worn with a "tightly secured" strap.

Top Thrill 2 will have a 52-inch minimum height for riders, and a test seat will be positioned at the ride's entrance for visitors to check that they can fit comfortably with the individual lap bar pulling all the way down to touch their thighs. If they can't, visitors will not be allowed to ride.

Cedar Point opens for its 2024 season on Saturday, May 4.

