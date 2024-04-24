Disney California Adventure premieres new Pixar parade

The Disneyland Resort this evening previewed its new parade, Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!

The parade will run daily in Disney California Adventure during Pixar Fest, starting Friday and continuing through August 4. The 12-minute production features units themed to the Pixar films...

Turning Red

Up

Soul

Inside Out

Luca

As well as a finale unit that includes characters from The Incredibles, Toy Story, Coco, and Monsters, Inc.



Up unit in Disney's Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration! parade. Photos by Laurie Niles



Inside Out in Better Together



Incredibles and Toy Story in Better Together

And it all ties together with an upbeat original song, "Better Together." Check out today's preview performance:

Better Together is DCA's Pixar Fest spectacular, joined by the return of Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular at Disneyland. That fireworks and projections spectacular debuted in 2018 for the initial Pixar Fest, and has been updated with fresh sequences from recent Pixar films. Stay tuned for more coverage of that, later tonight.

For a variety of discounts on Disneyland Resort theme park tickets, including a SoCal Resident Discount that's good through June 2, please visit our partner's Disneyland theme park tickets page.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)