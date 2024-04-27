Ryan Gosling surprises fans at Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood this morning previewed its new "The Fall Guy Stuntacular Preshow," with a very special guest... "The Fall Guy" star Ryan Gosling.

"The Fall Guy" is Universal's new film with 87North, opening in theaters May 3 and starring Gosling and Emily Blunt. The movie is an action-comedy based loosely on an early 1980s TV series of the same name that starred Lee Majors. In the film, Gosling stars as a stunt performer who gets caught up in a lot more than just a movie production, with Blunt playing his ex, who's now a film director.

Universal is promoting the film by staging a Fall Guy-themed preshow in front of its WaterWorld stunt show, starting today and continuing through May 19. Universal today invited local media and annual passholders to watch the first performance, which featured surprise appearances by Gosling, "The Fall Guy" film director David Leitch, and two of Gosling's stunt doubles from the movie, Ben Jenkin and Logan Holladay.

Here is the full video of today's preview, along with a short Q&A with Gosling and Leitch after the show.

The special preshow helps kick off Universal's 60th anniversary celebration, which is going on now through August 11. For discounts on admission to the park, as well as packages with other area attractions, please visit our partner's Universal Studios Hollywood tickets page.

