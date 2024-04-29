Yas Island enlists Ryan Reynolds for new publicity campaign

We've had one Ryan this weekend, yes. But what about second Ryan?

Just days after Universal Studios Hollywood welcomed Ryan Gosling to the park to promote his new movie, another theme park resort has employed the services of that "other" Ryan - Ryan Reynolds - to promote its destination.

Yas Island today introduced Ryan Reynolds as its latest "Chief Island Officer." Actor Jason Momoa and comedian Kevin Hart previously fulfilled that promotional role for the resort, which includes the Theme Park Insider Award-winning Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi theme parks, as well as the Yas Waterworld water park, Yas Marina Formula 1 track, and other attractions. Here is the commercial that the resort dropped today.

