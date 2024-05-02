An Insider's guide to Disney's new Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point

Disney is just one month away from introducing guests to its next private port of call - Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point. Today, the Disney Cruise Line shared more details about what guests will find when they visit Lookout Cay.

Located at the southern end of the Bahamian island of Eleuthera, Disney Lookout Cay provides the Disney Cruise Line with a destination that company officials hope will provide a balance to the fanciful theme of Disney's original private port, Castaway Cay.

Yes, Disney hopes that cruise line guests will have just as much fun at Lookout Cay as Castaway Cay. But while Imagineers designed Castaway Cay as a fictional ideal of a perfect day on an island beach, Lookout Cay is intended to be a more authentic, curated taste of Bahamian culture and nature. It's the non-fiction flip side to Castaway Cay.

Let's start our look at Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point with Disney's map.



Visitors will disembark their ship on the west side of the island, walking along a pier to Mabrika Cove, from where they will take a tram across the island to Lighthouse Beach, where most of the port amenities await.

Disney today revealed details about two entertainment offerings at Lookout Cay. Rush! A Junkanoo Celebration brings the iconic Bahamian holiday celebration to life every day on the island, with Mickey, Minnie and other Disney characters joining Bahamian performers parading to Lookout Cay's Goombay Cultural Center.



Rush! A Junkanoo Celebration

Farther south down the beach, at the family-oriented Play-Play Pavilion, guests can join in the Disney Fun in the Sun Beach Bash. Games to play at the bash will include Goofy's Good Day Limbo, Pluto's Pineapple Ring Toss, and Chip-n-Dale's Water Brigade. And the party music will come in the form of Bahamian renditions of Disney songs.



Disney Fun in the Sun Beach Bash

When it's time to eat, Disney will offer three food locations: True-True BBQ, True-True Too BBQ, and the adults-only Serenity Bay BBQ. The menus at these locations will include:

Bahamian Pigeon Peas & Rice, with marinated chicken, baked plantains, and fried okra

Spiced Rotisserie Chicken, marinated with Bay Leaves, onion, sweet pepper, lime, thyme, and goat pepper, with grilled pineapple and black bean salad

Grilled Snapper, marinated in lime juice, with sautéed pickled vegetables and yucca fries

Grilled BBQ Ribs, with grilled corn and yucca fries

Grilled Cheeseburger, on a brioche bun with shredded iceberg lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, and pickles, with French fries and American coleslaw

Plant-based Island Curry, with tofu, cilantro, and potatoes

Disney also will offer half a dozen drink locations on at Lookout Cay, including the adults-only Blue Hole Bar. Drinks will include the non-alcoholic Bahama Brew, a cold brew coffee blended with Hawaiian island syrup topped with a coconut flavored soft whip, and the alcoholic Eleuthera Euphoria cocktail, with rum, pineapple smoothie mix, and Dole Whip.

But for many guests, the heart of Disney Lookout Cay will be its natural attractions, including pink sand beaches on either side of the island, as well as a nature trail through the interior that leads to the historic lighthouse which gives Disney's new port of call its name.

Guests may rent bikes to explore the trails if they do not wish to walk. Snorkel rentals also will be available, as will Disney-partnered port excursions to other destinations on Eleuthera. If guests want to take some of what they have discovered home with them, Lookout Cay will feature three merchandise locations, including Treasures of Eleuthera, which will sell works by Bahamian artists.

