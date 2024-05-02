Universal reveals Orlando's Super Nintendo World

Universal Orlando this morning revealed details about the third land at its upcoming Epic Universe theme park - Super Nintendo World.

Patterned after the original Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan, Epic Universe's land will feature Peach's Castle as its entry point from the park's central Celestial Park area. From there, fans will be able to take on the lan's Key Challenges, which bring Nintendo-style video game challenges to life in practical form.



Of course, the highlight of Super Nintendo World is its real-life Mario Kart game - Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge. The third installation of this augmented reality dark ride (following the original in Japan and the first U.S. installation at Universal Studios Hollywood) will put visitors on Team Mario to take on Team Bowser for the Golden Cup. You will get to steer your Mario Kart, throw shells and enjoy all the fun of a Mario Kart competition in a practical space.



Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge

Visitors to Epic Universe also will get to experience the U.S. debut of Yoshi's Adventure, the family-friendly track ride from Universal Studios Japan. This adventure offers elevated views of the Mushroom Kingdom during a search for glowing eggs.



Yoshi's Adventure

When you're hungry, fuel up at Toadstool Cafe, Super Nintendo World's main restaurant, where Chef Toad is preparing Mario and Luigi-themed burgers, Super Mushroom Soup, Piranha Plant Caprese, Fire Flower Spaghetti and Meatballs, and more dishes.



Toadstool Cafe

Other food services locations in the land will include Yoshi's Snack Island and Turbo Boost Treats.

Finally, Universal Orlando's Super Nintendo World will include the U.S. debut of Donkey Kong Country, the land expansion opening later this year in Japan. Anchoring that is Mine-Cart Madness, the Universal boom coaster that simulates a "missing track" jump.



Mine-Cart Madness in Donkey Kong Country

Here is Universal Creative's introduction video for the Orlando installation of Super Nintendo World.

Universal Epic Universe opens next year on Universal Orlando's new south campus, near the Orange County Convention Center. For our coverage of the Hollywood opening of Super Nintendo World, please see Fans Pack Super Nintendo World for Official Opening.

And here is more on the previously-revealed lands at Universal Epic Universe:

