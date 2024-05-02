New ticket discounts are coming to Disneyland

Disneyland is offering another ticket deal for theme park fans this summer. And this one includes the start of the resort's popular Halloween Time.

The new ticket deal is again for three-day theme park admissions and will go on sale May 29. The tickets will be valid for visitings starting June 10 through September 26. Park reservations will be required for each day that you use the ticket.

Disneyland currently has a three-day ticket deal available for Southern California residents that is valid for theme park visits through June 2. That ticket starts at $212 for visits on Mondays through Thursdays and is available until May 30 via our travel partner's Disneyland tickets page.

You do not have to live in Southern California to take advantage of the Disneyland summer ticket deal, which will start at $249 for adults and $149 for children ages 3-9. That price will be for a one-park-per-day ticket, valid Mondays through Thursdays. Prices will be $50 higher for tickets that are valid any day of the week. Additional upcharges for Park Hopping and Disney Genie+ also will be available.

Check our partner's Disneyland tickets page for those deals, starting May 29.

The summer tickets will be valid for the conclusion of Disneyland's Pixar Fest, which continues now through August 4. They also will be valid for the start of Halloween Time and Plaza de La Familia, which return to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure on August 23 this year. Other highlights this summer will include the return of Fantasmic!, starting May 24, and the "Fire of the Rising Moons" soundtrack for the Disneyland fireworks in Star Wars Galaxy's Edge. (That is continuing beyond the end of Season of the Force on June 2.)

And, at some point, we will get the west coast debut of Tiana's Bayou Adventure, which is opening at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom this summer. But there's no guarantee that Splash Mountain retheme will be open before Disneyland's special summer tickets expire on September 26.

