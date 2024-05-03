Castaway Falls opens at Tampa's Adventure Island

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's Adventure Island water park has opened its newest attraction.

Castaway Falls is a new multi-level water play area at the Tampa water park. It features more than 100 interactive elements, including sprinklers, fountains and two massive tipping buckets that unleash a downpour of more than 1,300 gallons of water combined on guests playing below.

