Disneyland Paris expands its fairy tale boat ride

Disneyland Paris is adding a Pixar film to its Fantasyland boat ride through classic fairy tales.

Imagineers revealed today that they are adding a scene inspired by Pixar's "Up" to Le Pays des Contes de Fées ("The Land of Fairy Tales," or, Storybook Land for visitors to California's Disneyland). Carl and Russell will join the miniature scenes on the ride, accompanied by Carl's balloon-lofted home.



Pixar's Up scene in Disneyland Paris' Le Pays des Contes de Fées. Concept image courtesy Disney

And if you look closely behind the storybook, you might catch a glimpse of Kevin, too!

Disneyland Paris last year announced that it would add scenes themed to Winnie the Pooh and Disney's Frozen to the fairy tale ride. Today, Disneyland Paris also announced that it has signed Nestlé's French bottled water brand Vittel to sponsor the refurbished Le Pays des Contes de Fées attraction. (Bottled water for a water ride - I guess that fits?) The ride is scheduled to reopen with its new additions later this summer.

For deals on tickets to the Disneyland Paris theme parks, please visit our partner's Disneyland Paris tickets page.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)