California reports record tourism numbers

California reported record spending by tourists last year, as the Golden State's tourism industry completed its recovery from the pandemic.

Governor Gavin Newsom and Visit California CEO Caroline Beteta announced today that travel spending in California reached an all-time high of $150.4 billion in 2023, surpassing the previous record of $144.9 billion spent in 2019 - the last full year before the pandemic shut down tourist attractions across the state and nation.

Spending was up 5.6% from 2022, and state officials said that California "continues to have the largest market share of tourism in the nation."

Newsom announced the numbers in a social media photo-op atop the San Francisco Bay's Golden Gate Bridge.

"From our world-renowned coastline, to the world’s tallest trees, to our iconic cities and theme parks, California is the nation’s coming attraction," Newsom said. "Visitors from all over the world are coming here to experience the wonder of the Golden State, boosting our economy and creating good-paying jobs for years to come."

As for those theme parks, Disney and Universal have reported strong growth in attendance and spending at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure and Universal Studios Hollywood over the past year, with Universal executives noting that attendance continues to grow in Hollywood more than a year after the debut of Super Nintendo World drove that park to all-time highs.

Those three parks consistently lead attendance for theme parks in California. We are still awaiting public numbers for 2023, but Disneyland drew more than 16 million visitors in 2022, according to that year's TEA/AECOM Theme Index report, with DCA drawing 9 million and Universal Studios Hollywood welcoming more than 8 million visitors.

Other attractions drawing more than 3 million admission-paying visitors a year in the state include the Knott's Berry Farm and SeaWorld San Diego theme parks as well as Yosemite and Joshua Tree national parks.

