Take a first look inside Disney's new Haunted Mansion bar

"Halfway to Halloween" announcements today, the Disney Cruise Line is sharing some fresh looks inside its upcoming Haunted Mansion-themed bar.As part of Disney's
As previously announced last year, the new Disney Treasure cruise ship will include Haunted Mansion Parlor, a Mansion-themed bar in the spot occupied by Hyperspace Lounge on the Treasure's sister ship, Disney Wish.
Today, Disney is sharing a short video preview of what guests will find inside Haunted Mansion Parlor when Disney Treasure first sets sail this December.
In addition to the iconic Hitchhiking Ghosts behind the bar, Haunted Mansion Parlor will feature a nautical-themed portrait gallery, as well as a ghost fish aquarium, Disney said.
Disney Treasure will sail its maiden voyage December 21, 2024 from Port Canaveral. It's the second in the Disney Wish class, to be followed by Disney Destiny, the third Wish-class ship for Disney Cruise Line. Disney Destiny which will have a "Heroes and Villains" theme and has begun construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany.
* * *
Wow, I do admit - this looks Great...
I like the Haunted Mansion and all, but I would not go out of my way (and definitely not even consider booking an absurdly expensive Disney cruise) to hang out here. There are some nice touches, but it's very similar to the Star wars bar just with different elements catered to the HM theme. I'd much rather just buy a park ticket and experience the real thing.
As someone who does more bar hopping over WDW than theme parking hopping, I can most definitely see myself a lot of time here.
Definitely want to check this out.
If only there were a larger, more elaborately themed version of this at MK that somehow, inexplicably was never difficult to get into and also had spookily cheap libations…. And if you purchased the Madame Leota fishbowl libation “Intoxicants from Regions Beyond” you were given a front of line pass to ride the ride. Get on it Disney! lol