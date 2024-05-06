Take a first look inside Disney's new Haunted Mansion bar

As part of Disney's "Halfway to Halloween" announcements today, the Disney Cruise Line is sharing some fresh looks inside its upcoming Haunted Mansion-themed bar.

As previously announced last year, the new Disney Treasure cruise ship will include Haunted Mansion Parlor, a Mansion-themed bar in the spot occupied by Hyperspace Lounge on the Treasure's sister ship, Disney Wish.

Today, Disney is sharing a short video preview of what guests will find inside Haunted Mansion Parlor when Disney Treasure first sets sail this December.

In addition to the iconic Hitchhiking Ghosts behind the bar, Haunted Mansion Parlor will feature a nautical-themed portrait gallery, as well as a ghost fish aquarium, Disney said.



The Haunted Mansion Parlor Bride. Images courtesy Disney



Haunted Mansion Parlor Bride, in ghost form



Ghost fish aquarium, based on an initial concept by Rolly Crump

Disney Treasure will sail its maiden voyage December 21, 2024 from Port Canaveral. It's the second in the Disney Wish class, to be followed by Disney Destiny, the third Wish-class ship for Disney Cruise Line. Disney Destiny which will have a "Heroes and Villains" theme and has begun construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany.

* * *

