Disney reveals its 2024 Halloween plans

The Halloween season continues to grow at Disney's theme parks. As part of its "Halfway to Halloween" celebration, Disney today announced the start dates for Halloween events at Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and other theme parks internationally.

Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party returns to Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom starting Friday, August 9 this year. The after-hours Halloween party will run 38 nights through October 31. New at the party this year will be a rave inspired by the upcoming Disney+ movie, "Descendants: The Rise of Red," as well as a character meet with Bruno Madrigal from "Encanto" in Fairytale Garden. The party also starts at 8:15 pm this year, and continues to include the Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular fireworks and Mickey's Boo-To-You Halloween Parade as well as all-ages trick or treat trails throughout the park.

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday to guests holding reservations at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels, the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Hotels, and Shades of Green. Tickets will go on sale to the rest of the public a week later, starting May 15.



Mickey's Boo-To-You Halloween Parade at the Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. Photos courtesy Disney

One the west coast, Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party will return to Disney California Adventure for 27 nights, starting Sunday, August 25. There's no date yet for ticket sales for the Disneyland Resort's annual after-hours Halloween party, which will run most Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays through Halloween night on October 31.



House of De Vil-lains at Hong Kong Disneyland

Elsewhere around the world, Hong Kong Disneyland will bring back its Halloween celebrations, including House of De Vil-lains, the "Let's Get Wicked" show, and Nightmare Before Dinner experience, on September 12 and continuing through October 31. At Disneyland Paris, the Disney Halloween Festival will run October 1 to November 3. And the Tokyo Disney Resort will stage Disney Halloween from October 1 through November 7, with new theming and entertainment at Tokyo Disneyland.

