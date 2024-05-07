International theme parks help drive higher income at Disney

Continued improvements at Disney's international theme parks helped drive Disney's Experiences segment to higher revenue and income in the past three months, the company reported this morning.

Disney's Experiences segment, which includes the theme parks and Disney Cruise Line, reported revenue of $8.39 billion for the three months ending March 30, 2024. That's up 10% from the same period in 2023. Operating income was up 12% for the quarter, to $2.286 billion.

The International parks in Paris, Hong Kong and Shanghai led the segment, with 29% growth in revenue and 87% growth in income for the quarter. Disney also noted strong results at Walt Disney World in Florida, though it also noted lower results at Disneyland in California. Disney said that attendance was up at Disneyland, but lower occupied room nights and inflation offset those gains.

"Looking at Experiences, which remained an impressive financial driver in the quarter, we're focused on turbocharging growth for the number of long term strategic investments," CEO Bob Iger said. "That includes our Disneyland Forward initiative, the first step in our expansion plans at Disneyland Resort, which received unanimous preliminary approval by the Anaheim City Council last month. This was a significant milestone, and the final vote is expected to take place this evening. We are incredibly excited for the many potential new stories our guests could experience at Walt's original theme park, including the much anticipated opportunity to bring Avatar to Disneyland."

Disney officials also said that while the company's resorts are seeing healthy demand, Disney is seeing some evidence of a global moderation from peak post-Covid lockdown travel.

"The parks business did 10% growth in the quarter and obviously that's an extremely high revenue number, CFO Hugh Johnston said. "That said, we still see in the bookings that we look ahead towards indicating healthy growth in the business. So we still certainly feel good about the opportunities for continued strong growth."

* * *

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

For ticket deals, as well as our reader rankings and advice on visiting Disney and other top theme parks around the world, please visit our Theme Park visitors guides.

Replies (0)