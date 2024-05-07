Disney offers a new way to fly with Peter Pan in Tokyo

Continuing our coverage of the Fantasy Springs media preview at Tokyo DisneySea, let's check out Peter Pan's Never Land Adventure.

Full disclosure up front: If you've followed Theme Park Insider for a while, you might be aware of my disdain for the Peter Pan ride. There's a lot that's potentially troublesome in this IP, and Disney's depiction of indigenous people in its animated movies and theme park rides is simply inexcusable. (Disney even disclaims it on Disney+.) How Disney has left this ride alone while revamping Splash Mountain confounds me.

So I was surprised to see Disney choose Peter Pan as one of the three franchises in Tokyo's new Fantasy Springs land. Perhaps Disney's Imagineers saw something redeemable in this IP and could find a way to produce it in a way that would not embarrass the company.

Not having seen the ride in person, I cannot attest to Disney's success in that task. But the images and video that Disney released today suggest that Imagineers did deliver an attraction that communicates what so many fans have loved about Pan - a whimsical, escapist fantasy about innocence versus malice.

And there's a lot of simulated flying, too.

Like all of Fantasy Springs, the exterior of Peter Pan's Never Land Adventure sells that we have entered a real-life fantasy land.



The queue brings us onto the island home of the Lost Boys, where we can walk among the detritus that the Boys have reclaimed to build their home.

Peter Pan's Never Land Adventure features a preshow, on screens embedded within the practical scenery, that sets up our tale, which will draw Peter Pan away from the Lost Boys to help rescue John Darling from the clutches of Captain Hook.

The ride vehicles for this 3D dark ride are motion-base vehicles, made to look like they've been built of scrap wood.

And here are POV highlights of Peter Pan's Never Land Adventure. Though the ride's screens are projected in 3D, this POV shows them in 2D for clarity.

The highlights provide little evidence of the ride's depiction of the "Indians" whose caricatures mars the U.S. dark rides. There's just one relevant publicity photo from Disney.

But what I have seen of the attraction depicts a fun time, with Tinker Bell sprinkling just enough pixie dust to ensure that we, too, can fly. The animation here emphasizes that sensation in a way that the suspended track rides in America cannot, though this ride's 40-inch height restriction here does prevent this from being the all-ages experience that Pan provides at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

Fantasy Springs opens officially at Tokyo DisneySea on June 6. For more coverage of the land's new attractions please see:

