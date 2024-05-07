Disneyland expansion wins final approval from Anaheim

The DisneylandForward proposal won final approval from the Anaheim City Council tonight.

The unanimous vote follows the council's preliminary approval of the proposal last month: Anaheim gives preliminary approval to DisneylandForward. Tonight's vote means that the slate of land use agreement changes will go into effect on June 7.

Those agreements, in short, will allow Disney to develop attractions, hotels and other retail locations on property now reserved for use as surface parking lots at the Disneyland Resort.

"We’ve worked closely with city staff, neighbors, and our local community over the past three years to make sure DisneylandForward is a win for everyone," Disneyland President Ken Potrock said. "I'm grateful the city council agrees and voted to work with us on this legacy project that will set up Disneyland Resort and the City of Anaheim for an incredibly bright future."

The first project to break ground likely will be the construction of the new eastside parking structure, next to I-5. Approval of DisneylandForward was not necessary to begin that project, but Disney really had no reason to build the extra parking structure if it could not redevelop the current Toy Story parking lot's land for other uses.

Once that parking structure is complete, along with the pedestrian overpasses across Harbor Blvd. that will connect the structure with the rest of the resort, Disney can start work on whatever will be replacing Toy Story.

Suggested plans for that site include a new hotel, convention, dining and entertainment district for the resort, with new attractions going in west of Disneyland Drive, on land now occupied by the Downtown Disney parking lots. IP tipped by Disney for those attractions include Avatar (the sure thing), Frozen (pretty much as sure thing), and possibly Wakanda, Encanto or Zootopia.

Many fans are hoping that Disney will announce more details about its Disneyland plans at the D23 event in Anaheim this August.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)