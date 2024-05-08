United Parks reports slight gains to start the year

Attendance rose 2.1% at United Parks & Resorts for the first three months of the year, compared to the same period on year ago, the company reported this morning.

United Parks is the new name for the former SeaWorld Parks company, which includes the Busch Gardens and Sesame Place parks as well as SeaWorld and several water park brands. The company reported that 3.45 million people visited its parks in the three month period ending March 31, up from 3.38 million during that period in 2023.

Total revenue for the quarter was also up 1.4%, to $297.4 million. That helped drive a 9.3% increase in Adjusted EBITDA, to $79.2 million.

"We are pleased to report record financial results this quarter including record revenue and Adjusted EBITDA," CEO Marc Swanson said, "While attendance in the quarter benefited from a positive calendar shift, including the shift of the Easter holiday into the last day of the first quarter from the second quarter in prior year, this benefit was almost entirely offset by unusually wet and cold weather during the quarter, particularly on certain peak attendance days and mainly in our Florida parks. In-park per capita revenue, excluding the impact of certain one-time revenue, increased 4.0% during the quarter representing the 16th consecutive quarter of growth."

That one-time revenue was associated with the opening of SeaWorld Abu Dhabi in 2023. Including that impact, total revenue per capita decreased 0.7% to $86.21 and in-park per capita spending decreased 0.5% to $38.15 from the first quarter of 2023. Admission per capita decreased 0.9% to $48.06.

In March, SeaWorld San Antonio opened Catapult Falls, an Intamin launched flume coaster. Upcoming attraction debuts for United Parks include Loch Ness Monster: The Legend Lives On at Busch Gardens Williamsburg, Phoenix Rising at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Penguin Trek at SeaWorld Orlando, and Jewels of the Sea: The Jellyfish Experience at SeaWorld San Diego. For more on upcoming attractions at top theme parks around the world, please visit our what's under construction page.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links on our Theme Park visitors guides.

Replies (3)