Walt Disney World prepares to open its next place to stay

Walt Disney World visitors soon will have another place to stay on the resort's famous Seven Seas Lagoon.

The new Island Tower at Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows will begin welcoming guests this December, the company said today. The 10-story Disney Vacation Club property will begin accepting reservations next month.

The new tower will feature a variety of room types, including duo studios, deluxe studios, one- and two-bedroom villas, and two-bedroom penthouse villas. The rooms will accommodate from two to nine guests each. And the property's lobby will feature a ceiling art installation inspired by the South Pacific Islands and its wildlife.



Image courtesy Disney Signature Experiences

"Our main story narrative focuses on celebrating Polynesian wayfinding and the natural elements of water, earth, wind and fire," Walt Disney Imagineer Madeline Day said. "During the artwork development, we focused on three guiding principles: Polynesian stories, sustainability stories and Disney stories. This new tower features works created by contemporary Polynesian artists as well as artwork featuring subtle nods to 'Moana' and Disney Legend Mary Blair."

Hotel reservations open to Disney Vacation Club Members starting June 4. They can call Member Services at +1-800-800-9800 to book. Points-based reservations will be available at a later date, to be announced. The next day, June 5, reservations will open to Walt Disney World Annual Passholders, who may call +1-407-934-7639 to book. All other guests can book online or by calling +1-407-934-7639 starting June 6.

