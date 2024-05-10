Robert Niles
Editor
Robert Niles

Walt Disney World prepares to open its next place to stay

May 10, 2024, 1:59 PM · Walt Disney World visitors soon will have another place to stay on the resort's famous Seven Seas Lagoon.

The new Island Tower at Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows will begin welcoming guests this December, the company said today. The 10-story Disney Vacation Club property will begin accepting reservations next month.

The new tower will feature a variety of room types, including duo studios, deluxe studios, one- and two-bedroom villas, and two-bedroom penthouse villas. The rooms will accommodate from two to nine guests each. And the property's lobby will feature a ceiling art installation inspired by the South Pacific Islands and its wildlife.

Island Tower lobby at Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows
Image courtesy Disney Signature Experiences

"Our main story narrative focuses on celebrating Polynesian wayfinding and the natural elements of water, earth, wind and fire," Walt Disney Imagineer Madeline Day said. "During the artwork development, we focused on three guiding principles: Polynesian stories, sustainability stories and Disney stories. This new tower features works created by contemporary Polynesian artists as well as artwork featuring subtle nods to 'Moana' and Disney Legend Mary Blair."

Hotel reservations open to Disney Vacation Club Members starting June 4. They can call Member Services at +1-800-800-9800 to book. Points-based reservations will be available at a later date, to be announced. The next day, June 5, reservations will open to Walt Disney World Annual Passholders, who may call +1-407-934-7639 to book. All other guests can book online or by calling +1-407-934-7639 starting June 6.

Replies (3)

thecolonel
thecolonel
May 10, 2024 at 2:28 PM

And the price? ONE MILLION DOLLARS!

Comparing that stale, anodyne lobby to the OG Polynesian lobby with the waterfall makes me want to cry.

Francis24
Francis 24
May 10, 2024 at 2:50 PM

@thecolonel -- come on be reasonable this place will only be $39,999 a night. A bargain really!

sxcymike
sxcymike
May 10, 2024 at 3:54 PM

As a residential and commercial interior designer, I'm impressed with this rendering, being that it's for a Disney hotel. I know most Disney fans love, and even expect rightfully so, for Disney to have their hotels mimic/capture a particular theme. I prefer more of a neutral modern design like the Lux Grand Baie in Mauritius Resort, which still captures the respective ambiance without going over the top. Yes, (thecolonel) I think the waterfall at the Polynesian adds a nice touch but I could do with a little less of the other interiors pertaining to the lobby. Although I do frequent the grounds of some of the WDW hotels, I typically have sided with staying at the JW at Bonnet Creek.

