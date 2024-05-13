Gardaland reveals its new attraction's name

Gardaland has revealed the name for its new drop-and-twist tower ride.

Originally announced as themed to indigenous American people and their mythology, the new Wolf Legend will open in June. The 82-foot-tall purple octagonal tower replaces the former Sequoia Magic Loop and will have a height requirement of 47 inches.

The theme of the ride will be that guests will be performing a ritual of plunging into the jaws of the gigantic, petrified wolf to "free it from the curse that looms over it," according to Gardaland's press release.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please visit our international and U.S. attraction ticket partners.

Replies (1)