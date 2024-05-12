Tiana's Bayou Adventure gets its opening date

Disney will announce the opening date of its new Tiana's Bayou Adventure ride during tonight's episode of "American Idol."

It's "Disney Night" on the long-running singing competition show, and the the show will feature a guest appearance by Jenifer Lewis, the voice of Mama Odie in "The Princess and the Frog" singing "Dig a Little Deeper" from the animated film. Grammy winner Terrance Blanchard, a featured musician in the film who collaborated on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, will accompany Jenifer on the trumpet.

Multiple sources have confirmed that the opening date for Tiana's Bayou Adventure at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom revealed tonight will be June 28. A second installation will open at Disneyland in California later this year.

Tiana's Bayou Adventure is Disney's reimagining of the former Splash Mountain log flume ride. Disney Imagineers have completely redecorated the attraction, crafting a new soundtrack and storyline inspired by "The Princess and the Frog." This will not be a "book report" retelling of that Disney Animation film's plot, but an original story set after the events of the film.

Disney has previewed the Audio Animatronics that will be on the ride - Disney shows off animatronics from Tiana's Bayou Adventure - and shared details on the musical inspirations for the attraction - Here's how Disney is cooking up the story for Tiana's Bayou Adventure.

