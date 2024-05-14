Walt Disney World tells how to get on Tiana's Bayou Adventure

Tiana's Bayou Adventure will use a virtual queue when it opens at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom June 28, the park announced today.

For fans who do not win the Disney virtual queue lottery, which will begin at 7am and 1pm daily, the attraction will be included as a Lightning Lane option on the Disney Genie+ system, as well. That's a bit of a surprise, given that past major new attraction openings at the Disney theme parks in the United States have tended to be offered first as Individual Lightning Lane purchases.

Of course, putting Tiana's on Genie+ rather than the ILL should drive sales to the higher-priced (but more robust) Genie+ product.

Walt Disney World annual passholders and Disney Vacation Club members will be invited to preview Tiana's Bayou Adventure prior to its public grand opening. DVC previews will happen June 12 and 19, while annual passholders will be invited to sample the redesigned flume ride on June 13-14, 16-18 and June 20.

Registration opens on the DVC website May 16 for the DVC preview. The AP preview will be by virtual queue, with 7am openings for AP holders with a park pass reservation for the Magic Kingdom that day and 1pm for AP holders with any park pass reservation that day.

